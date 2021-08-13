Brentford vs Arsenal is already gaining momentum as the prestigious English Premier League action returns to the screens

The Gunners are billed to take on new comers Brentford away from home, but there are concerns for Mikel Arteta’s side

A number of Arsenal’s first-team players might not have the opportunity to travel with the squad due to injury

Premier League club Arsenal are starting the 2021-22 campaign on a worrying note as about six of their first team stars could miss their opening game against Brentford, Mirror reports.

The Gunners are playing away from home on Friday evening and manager Mikel Arteta will be in panic mode as some first team players are sent to miss the trip.

Injury concerns as well as other doubts now leave the Gunners concerned despite that their squad was strengthened with three new signings this summer.

Brentford vs Arsenal to kick off new PL campaign. Photo: Chloe Knott

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal splashed £50million on Ben White after securing Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares earlier in the window.

They will not participate in European competition this season, but hope to start their campaign on a flying note this time around.

The Emirates outfit are still favourites to win the game, but they could miss the services of Thomas Partey during the encounter, Football.London reports.

The Ghanaian suffered a knock in their 2-1 loss to Chelsea in a Mind Series encounter during the pre-season as he reportedly damaged his ligaments.

Gabriel Magalhaes could also be out as he was injured playing for Brazil in the Olympics, but the 24-year-old is reportedly recuperating fast.

Rob Holding is also a doubt for the Brentford clash, although manager Mikel Arteta failed to give reasons for the player’s absence during their friendly to Tottenham.

Eddie Nketiah is out injured but would have likely been a substitute for the game

Arsenal will be forced to make do with two strikers against Brentford as Eddie Nketiah is set to miss the game with an ankle problem.

