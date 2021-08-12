Summer signing Lionel Messi had his first training session with PSG stars after signing a two year deal with the club

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner beamed with excitement while preparing for a fresh start in France

The forward's 21-year-old relationship with Barcelona came to an abrupt end this month after their failure to re-sign him

Lionel Messi beams with life as he trains for the first time with his new Paris Saint Germain teammate on Thursday, August 12.

The 34-year-old joined the Parisians on a two-year deal for free this summer after ending his 21-year relationship with Barcelona.

And the forward is already looking forward to playing with a star-studded team that has Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Sergio Ramos among others.

Lionel Messi working with the ball on his first PSG training on Thursday, August 12. Photo by Paris Saint-Germain Football

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner was said to have arrived at the training ground two hours before their scheduled training time after which he got to work with his new colleagues at Camp des Loges.

SunSport reports that the 2021 Copa America winner will earn an outrageous £1million per week at his new club for the next two seasons.

The publication added that the four-time Champions League winner will earn most part of his £25m signing-on fee in cryptocurrency.

PSG said in a statement the tokens included in his 'welcome package', or signing on fee, had been provided by Socios.com, who are the Ligue 1 giants' fan token provider.

However, they didn't reveal what percentage of the deal comprised the tokens but said he had received a 'large number'.

The 34-year-old held a press conference where he revealed his ambition is to help the French League giants win their first Champions League glory.

And he appears ready to make an impact at the club after arriving at 9:15 am for a session scheduled for 11:00 CEST.

