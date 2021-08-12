Cristiano Ronaldo is now said to be the next target for Paris Saint-Germain and that will be in the next summer transfer

Paris Saint-Germain chiefs are planning to have the best legs in the world at their club having signed Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently on the books of Italian side Juventus and he is aiming to win the Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo could be making a move to French giants Paris Saint-Germain next year as the club's chiefs are reportedly interested in having the Portugal international.

Already, Paris Saint-Germain have signed Lionel Messi who left Barcelona after the club were unable to register him for them coming season because of financial issues.

According to the latest report on Sportskeeda, Paris Saint-Germain chiefs are already thinking about making a move for Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer of 2022 and reunite him with Neymar and Lionel Messi.

Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar in action. Photo: LLUIS GENE

Source: Getty Images

The report added that PSG eggheads feel Kylian Mbappe may have to leave the side next summer and Cristiano Ronaldo would be a perfect replacement.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

However, that will depend on if Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Juventus for a move to the French League next summer.

It was also claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes is aware of PSG's plans to have his client.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be 37 next year and he will most likely be offered a 2-year contract till he is 39 at Paris Saint-Germain.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Lionel Messi cannot wait to hit the ground running at Paris Saint Germain as the Argentine was said to have arrived at his first training session two hours earlier.

The 34-year-old held a press conference where he revealed his ambition is to help the French League giants win their first Champions League glory.

And he appears ready to make an impact at the club after arriving at 9:15 am for a session scheduled for 11:00 CEST.

However, Spanish news outlet Marca reveals the move was to get familiar with his new surroundings and chat with the coaching staff.

It is understandable that Messi and Mauricio Pochettino are not visitors to each other owing to their Argentine connection, but this is the first time they will be working together.

The publication further explained that it wasn't sure if the six-time Ballon d'Or winner participated in the team's group training, he was however said to have made getting acquainted with his new colleagues and staff his top priority.

Source: Legit.ng News