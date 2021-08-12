- Romelu Lukaku has sealed his return to Premier League club Chelsea on a permanent deal from Inter for €115m fee

- Official confirmation has it that the Belgian striker will receive €12m net/season plus add ons as salary

- The blockbuster deal becomes the biggest sale in Serie A history the striker returns to his former club

English Premier League club Chelsea have confirmed that Romelu Lukaku has returned to the Stamford Bridge outfit.

The Belgian international returns to the London club where he was a playe between 2011 and 2014.

Chelsea have confirmed that he put pen on paper on a five-year contract and will add attacking firepower to Thomas Tuchel’s squad of European champions.

The delighted player said via the club's website:

"I’m happy and blessed to be back at this wonderful club,’ said Lukaku. It’s been a long journey for me: I came here as a kid who had a lot to learn, now I’m coming back with a lot of experience and more mature.

The relationship I have with this club means so much to me, as you know. I have supported Chelsea as a kid and now to be back and try to help them win more titles is an amazing feeling.

