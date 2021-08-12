Lionel Messi met with some of his teammates as he visited Paris Saint-Germain's fitness center in Paris

The 34-year-old was officially unveiled as PSG's new signing after completing a historical move from Barcelona

The likes of Kylian Mbappe, Gini Wijnaldum and former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos who gave him a warm reception

Lionel Messi got to meet his Paris Saint-Germain teammates for the first time after signing a lucrative two-year deal with the French giants, The Sun, Instagram.

France international Kylian Mbappe for first to meet with the six-time Ballon d'Or winner and will be hoping their partnership would win more trophies for the club.

The talented Frenchman will be needing to be making darting runs into the box to receive Messi's pass and score more goals.

Lionel Messi met the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Gini Wijnaldum, Sergio Ramos at PSG's fitness center. Photo by @k.mbappe

Dutch midfielder Gini Wijnaldum who also joined the club as a free agent was full of smiles when he met the 34-year-old.

The former Liverpool star would recall his encounter with the former Barcelona captain during the dramatic Champions League semi finals where the Reds overturned a three-goal lead to win 4-0 at Anfield.

Ex-Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos who has had many encounters with Messi during many El Clasicos will be playing on the same team for the first time in history.

Argentine internationals Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes will also welcome a familiar face to the Parc des Princes after they joined forces to help Messi win his first Copa America title in the summer.

PSG will be playing Strasbourg at the weekend but Messi will not be available for the game due to his fitness level but will be watching from the stands.

