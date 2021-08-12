PSG stars are in trouble following Lionel Messi's arrival on a two-year deal this transfer window

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner hopes to win his fifth Champions League silverware with the French club

The forward might however put his new teammates on their toes after arriving at training two hours earlier

Lionel Messi cannot wait to hit the ground running at Paris Saint Germain as the Argentine was said to have arrived at his first training session two hours earlier.

The 34-year-old held a press conference where he revealed his ambition is to help the French League giants win their first Champions League glory.

And he appears ready to make an impact at the club after arriving at 9:15 am for a session scheduled for 11:00 CEST.

Lionel Messi's unveiling at PSG after completing a two-year move this summer. France. (Photo by Antoine Gyori/ Corbis

Source: Getty Images

However, Spanish news outlet Marca reveals the move was to get familiar with his new surroundings and chat with the coaching staff.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Why Lionel Messi arrived at PSG training two hours earlier

It is understandable that Messi and Mauricio Pochettino are not visitors to each other owing to their Argentine connection, but this is the first time they will be working together.

The publication further explained that it wasn't sure if the six-time Ballon d'Or winner participated in the team's group training, he was however said to have made getting acquainted with his new colleagues and staff his top priority.

He will miss this weekend's fixture against Strasbourg as he has not yet taken part in pre-season training following his Copa America success with Argentina.

Lionel Messi plans to win Champions League with PSG

Legit.ng earlier reported that Lionel Messi will begin a new life at Paris Saint Germain this season after completing a two-year move to the club earlier this month.

The 34-year-old was presented to the media on Wednesday, August 10 after undergoing medical at the outfit's facility.

Messi has however revealed that he joined the French League giants because they offer him the opportunity to lift his fifth Champions League title.

Source: Legit.ng