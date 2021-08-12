Super Eagles will have to lift their games subsequently after been ranked as 34th best nation in the world

FIFA which is the body in charge of football on earth came out with their latest ranking on Thursday, August 12

According to the table, Nigeria are also occupying fifth in the world as Senegal is ranked the best in Africa

Super Eagles of Nigeria who are three-time African champions have dropped to 34th position on the latest FIFA ranking of football nations released by the world soccer governing body.

In the latest ranking, Nigeria are now occupying fifth position in Africa and the West African nation are behind Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia and Senegal according to FIFA.

While Liberia moved up three spots to 150, Central Africa Republic and Cape Verde dropped to 123rd and 77th positions respectively.

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr and assistant Yobo in action.

Source: Original

Despite not currently being the African champions, Senegal remain Africa’s number one team and 21st in the world and Tunisia are second on the continent and occupy 28th on the global ranking.

And in the global standings, Belgium is the highest football best ranked nation and they are followed by Brazil as France occupy third while England placed fourth.

Surprisingly, Italy who won the 2020 EURO are occupying fifth while 2021 Copa America champions Argentina are rated as sixth best football nation in the world.

See the FIFA ranking of African nations

1. Senegal and 21st in the world

2. Tunisia and 28th in the world

3. Algeria and 30th in the world

4. Morocco and 32nd in the world

5. Nigeria and 34th in the world

6. Egypt and they are 46th in the world

7. Ghana and they are 52nd in the world

