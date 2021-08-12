Antonio Rudiger has emerged as target for Spanish side Real Madrid and French giants Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain have been spending big on the transfer of players as they recently signed Lionel Messi

Since joining Chelsea from Roma in 2017, Antonio Rudiger has been impressive in the Premier League

Antonio Rudiger who is currently on the books of Chelsea is reportedly being monitored by the duo of Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid who are Spanish La Liga giants.

The performances of the German footballer is said to have won the hearts of those in charge at Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid and want his signature.

Last season, Rudiger was in the best form of his career so far helping Chelsea to win the Champions League title with a win over Manchester City in the final.

Antonio Rudiger of Chelsea wanted by Paris Saint-Germain and Madrid. Photo by Chris Lee

Source: Getty Images

Rudiger's contract situation at the Stamford Bridge is also attracting Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea as the German will be entering the final year of his deal with the Blues.

According to the report on UK Sun, Antonio Rudiger is said to be committed in remaining in London and continue playing under Thomas Tuchel who has changed Chelsea since he came on board.

The report added that Sky Sports' Dharmesh Sheth explained that is not distracted and he is gearing up towards helping Chelsea in the coming term.

Dharmesh Sheth's reaction

"Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger will weigh up all options before deciding on future. Contract talks with Chelsea underway. At 28, he sees next decision as biggest of his career.

"Rudiger fully committed to Tuchel & Chelsea this season. Real Madrid and PSG keeping eye on his situation."

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Chelsea stars Kurt Zouma and Antonio Rudiger could not contain their joy after winning this year's UEFA Super Cup title as they danced to Tekno's hit song 'Skeletun'.

The Blues defeated their Spanish League rivals Villarreal 6-5 on penalties after settling for a 1-1 draw in the normal regulation period including the extra time.

Kai Havertz powered the Champions League holders ahead in the 27th minute while Gerard Moreno's 73rd-minute equaliser helped the La Liga outfit to stretch the game beyond 90 minutes.

Meanwhile, neither side was able to find the back of the net in the additional 30 minutes of the elongated encounter and they settled the dispute with shootouts.

