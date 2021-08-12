Cristiano Ronaldo is already on the radar of French club Paris Saint-Germain and the legend could move to France next season

PSG are trying to link Ronaldo with Messi and Neymar to form arguably the best ever attacking trio in world football

A deal for Ronaldo to join the Parisians could be difficult as the Ligue 1 outfit will have to sell Kylian Mbappe first

Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo might finally play alongside his eternal rival Lionel Messi if Paris Saint-Germain succeed in their pursuit for the Portuguese next summer, SunSport reports.

The French giants have already completed the signing of six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi from Spanish club Barcelona.

The Argentine broke down in tears during his farewell speech at the Spanish club where he spent over two decades of his career winning several titles.

Cristiano Ronaldo being trailed by PSG. Photo: Eric Alonso

Source: Getty Images

Messi and Ronaldo are argued to have been the best players to ever grace the football pitch and both stars remain friendly rivals.

The shared the pitch in Spain for nine years in fierce El Clasico contests during the Portuguese striker’s time at Real Madrid.

Upon completion of Leo Messi signing, reports have it that PSG have now set their sights on signing Cristiano Ronaldo who is open to leaving Juventus.

The Ligue 1 club will attempt to bring the 36-year-old to Paris next summer, but would have to source for funds by selling Kylian Mbappe.

Spanish outlet AS are reporting that the 22-year-old Frenchman could be heading to Spanish club Real Madrid who are desperately interested.

Mbappe is out of contract at the end of this season and PSG have admitted defeat in their hope of keeping him at the club.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi jokingly stated that he is afraid if newly-signed Lionel Messi will ask for a pay rise in the future.

The Argentine international completed one of the biggest transfers in history after making a rare move from Barcelona.

And during an interview session with the press, Al-Khelaifi maintained that the club respected the Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules and did not go overboard with their spendings.

