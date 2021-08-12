David Haye and Joe Fournier will step into the ring to settle their difference on September 11, 2021, in his comeback fight

The former WBA heavyweight champion will fight the billionaire on the undercard of Oscar de la Hoya's clash with Vitor Belfort

Haye's last two fights ended in knock out defeats to fellow British fighter Tony Bellew back in 2017 before calling it quits

David Haye is set to return into the squared circle to face billionaire entrepreneur Joe Fournier on September 11, 2021, Sport Bible, Mirror.

The former heavyweight will lace his gloves up once again when he fights on the undercard of ex-three division champion Oscar De La Hoya and MMA legend Vitor Belfort.

The fight will not be staged as an exhibition contest and will go eight three minutes round according to Mike Coppinger.

David Haye will step back into the ring after his four absence to face billionaire Joe Fournier. Photo by Glyn Kirk and Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

Fournier who has businesses in fitness and subsequently moved into the nightclub industry and boxing is 9-0 as a professional.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The 38-year-old recorded an impressive second-round knock out victory over music artist Reykon who had been dropped twice before the referee stopped the contest in his last fight.

On the other hand, Haye last boxed in 2017 when he lost twice to fellow British pugilist Tony Bellew in the cruiserweight division.

One of the highlights of the 40-year-old's career was when he outclassed seven-foot Russian heavyweight Nikolai Valuev in a tagged David and Goliath clash to win the WBA strap.

What Haye thinks about stepping into the ring with Fournier

"This is not a comeback, this is about teaching Joe Fournier there are levels to the boxing game.

"One must stay in their lane or risk getting flattened. There are certain things in life you can't buy - Joe 'The Billionaire' Fournier needs to learn that.

"I was the heavyweight champion of the world just 10 years ago. I'm only 40. Joe is delusional. Champions are born not bought."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that the ‘Special Exhibition’ bout between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul has ended as fans boo both boxers over what they described as ‘sparring session’, Guardian reports.

It was a fight between one of the greatest boxers ever as well as a very popular YouTube personality Logan Paul as it lasted the 8-round duration.

Fans at the venue were particularly not impressed as it ended in predictable fashion on Sunday night with Logan and Mayweather dancing around the ring.

Source: Legit