One of the highlights of this week in the Big Brother Naija house is the nasty fight that happened between potential love interests, Angel and Sammie

Sammie had gotten mad because Angel chose to kiss a new housemate Kayvee in a truth or dare game

The fight sparked conversations on social media and Legit asked its readers who should be blamed for the fallout

While some people apportioned equal blame to both parties involved, some people say the president and Desmond Elliott should be blamed instead

The Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye season housemates looks like they still have a lot of interesting drama to perform.

Two housemates that sparked massive reaction on social media was Angel and Sammie who did not clearly define their relationship status to each other.

Nigerians apportion blame on Angel and Sammie issue Photo credit: @bigbronaija

Source: Instagram

Sammie had gotten mad over the fact that Angel suddenly chose to kiss Kayvee, a new housemate introduced into the show by biggie last week.

A simple confrontation led to a long and nasty fight where ugly words were exchanged to the surprise of many.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Legit readers share opinions

Legit.ng asked its readers on Facebook who was to be blamed for the ugly fight between the 'almost' lovers.

While an almost equal measure of blame was apportioned to both Angel and Sammie, president Buhari and actor, Desmond Elliott had their fair share of the blame.

See the post below:

Oga Na Mastar commented:

"Angel just like Buhari, is for everybody and she is for nobody. Angel once worked in a charity organisation, that is why she is a cheerful giver. Sammie should know this and know peace."

Queen Esther noted:

"Sammie should be blamed. The reason is why will he fall in love with someone who made it clear that she's not for anyone but for the street."

Omowonuola Akinwunmi Adenekan:

"Who else we go blame ? Na Buhari of course."

Ojonuba Sting Macho:

"Angel is to be blamed, just kissing everyone you see around. She shld know there is corona around and not come and effect Sammie with some kind of infection."

Lilian Helwa:

"Sammie disrespected angel with peace from the onset so he should take whatever comes his way."

Afuape Omolola Tolulope:

"As usual Desmond Elliot."

Sammie apologises to Angel

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Sammie, finally put his pride aside as he recently made the first move following his ugly exchange with a female housemate, Angel.

Angel’s actions with Kayvee had gotten to Sammie which resulted in the two hurling abusive words at each other, with the 21-year-old lady making it clear that she doesn’t belong to anyone.

Well, several hours after tempers had settled, Sammie approached Angel who was seated alone in the garden. He explained that he had noticed her withdrawal since their fight and isn’t sure if it’s a result of some of his harsh words.

Source: Legit.ng