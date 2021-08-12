Cross of the current BB Naija's 'Shine your eye' Season 6 argued blindly about Lionel Messi's contract situation at Barcelona

The male housemates were arguing blindly that Messi would renew his contract and retire at the Camp Nou

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner a few days ago penned a two-year deal with French giants Paris Saint-Germain

Male member of the BB Naija house Cross has been slammed on social media by fans after insisting Lionel Messi would retire at Barcelona, Instagram.

The male housemates were involved in an argument about the six-time Ballon d'Or winner who days ago signed for Paris daint-Germain.

The contestant for the big money prize of N90million have been locked inside the house for over two weeks now do not have an idea Messi has left Barcelona.

Cross got some lashing from fans after claiming Lionel Messi would retire at Barcelona. Photo by @crossda_boss

What BB Naija fans said

One fan said:

"He go shock when he come out on day 72."

A second added:

"Baba never know Wetin dey sup outside."

A third commented:

"It’s the confidence for me."

The 34-year-old ended his 21-year spell with the Catalan giants in tragedy after he was unable to renew his contract due to strict La Liga financial rules.

Messi held a press conference on Sunday, August 8, 2021, to officially confirm he will not be lacing his boots for the club again as he cried uncontrollably.

Days later, the Copa America winner with Argentina was unveiled as PSG's new signing which did not come as a surprise because Messi wanted to reunite with his Barcelona teammate Neymar.

Messi signed a two-year deal which is reportedly worth €35million in salaries and would have an option to extend for a further year.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Paris Saint-Germain President Nasser Al-Khelaifi jokingly stated that he is afraid if newly-signed Lionel Messi will ask for a pay rise in the future, Sports Keeda.

The Argentine international completed one of the biggest transfers in history after making a rare move from Barcelona.

The French giants will reportedly be paying the six-time Ballon d'Or winner €35million per season in the next two years with an option to extend a further year.

And during an interview session with the press, Al-Khelaifi maintained that the club respected the Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules and did not go overboard with their spendings.

Source: Legit Newspaper