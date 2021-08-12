2021 will definitely be a year to remember for a lot of people in the entertainment industry as well as fans

The death of yet another film star, Stanley Okoro, has been announced on social media to the shock of many

According to reports, Okoro passed away on August 11 and it was due to suspected food poisoning

The Nigerian entertainment industry has had to say reluctant goodbyes to prominent, young and promising individuals.

2021 has recorded deaths and Nollywood was hit with yet another blow when the death of Stanley Okoro was announced.

According to reports sighted by Legit.ng, the film star passed away on Wednesday, August 11, after a suspected case of food poisoning.

The young man still put up a post a day before his tragic demise.

"If money when you get no fit solve your problem, my brother chop."

Reactions to the death of Stanley

The actor's last post was quickly filled with comments from fans and colleagues who could not believe the sad news.

Lizzygoldofficial:

"No! pls tell me it’s not true."

Ngozi.okoro.39:

"Brother, please answer."

Ijeomathomas:

"I still can't believe this."

Ihemenancy:

"Godddddd!!! what happened??"

Kulboi_vibez:

"And he always act the part where he is always poisoned in movies. Na wa ooooo."

Chizzybrenda:

"Another death again. Too much death in Nollywood this year ,may God help us all...RIP to the dead."

Malikdeking:

"What up with Nollywood actors. The death among them this year is alarming. May his soul Rest soul Rest In Peace."

Fomaskitchen:

"They should probably investigate. haba! such a young talented man. Rest in peace."

Actor Seun Michael passes away

The year 2021 is indeed a hard one for the Nigerian entertainment industry and lovers of music and movies.

Popular Nollywood actor, Seun Michael, sadly passed away on August 11 and the news was broken by his colleague, Ayo Olaiya on Instagram.

The late actor worked with Olaiya as his main production manager and also worked closely with actress, Funke Akindele-Bello, in the same capacity.

The actor had reportedly complained of malaria before his sudden death and was supposed to hit the location on Friday for another project.

