Lionel Messi has finally named Neymar as the one who actually influenced him to accept joining French giants Paris Saint-Germain after leaving Barcelona where he spent 21 years.

Football fraternities in the world were all stunned when Lionel Messi confirmed his departure at Barcelona as no one would have thought that the Argentine would leave.

Although he wanted to leave last season after unimpressive performance in the Champions League, but Lionel Messi was convinced by his father Jorge and he stayed.

Lionel Messi and Neymar in action for Barcelona. Photo by Dave Winter

Source: Getty Images

However, things turned sour for Barcelona this summer as their financial status prevented them from registering Lionel Messi which forced the Argentine to Paris Saint-Germain.

According to the video posted by GOAL, Lionel Messi was spotted expressing happiness about his new environment claiming that he would do all his best to help the French side.

Lionel Messi's reaction

''It's really crazy and I am happy about to be sharing the day-to-day life with my new teammates at Paris Saint-Germain.

''Me and Neymar have got the same goals when we were not together and we will have the same targets now that we are back together.

''We had some contact about this move and Neymar of course did a lot and was important in my decision to join PSG.''

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how following his switch from Spanish club Barcelona to French giants Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi will now play alongside Sergio Ramos at the Parc des Princes.

Both players have faced each other in fierce El Clasico encounters where Messi remains the leading goal scorer; Ramos also inspired his side to several wins including when they met last October in La Liga.

Now they put all that behind and play together at PSG as both moved to the French club following the expiration of their respective contracts in Spain.

Both players have already shared a friendly phone call to assure that all their clashes have been put behind.

After joining PSG back in July, Sergio Ramos admitted to TNT Sports that he would like to play alongside the Argentine legend.

