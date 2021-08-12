PSG fans may have to wait about eight weeks before they can watch Sergio Ramos in action for the club

The Spaniard was said to have suffered a thigh injury at the end of last month, thereby, forcing him to miss their league opener against Troyes

The Real Madrid legend is expected to miss about eight PSG games before his eventual return in two months

Sergio Ramos' Paris Saint Germain debut may have been extended by another eight weeks as reports reveal the legendary defender suffered a thigh injury.

The 35-year-old joined the Parisians on a free transfer this summer after failing to renew his contract with Real Madrid.

He won four Champions League titles among other silverware with Los Blancos in his 16-year reign at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Sergio Ramos after penning a two-year deal with PSG for free this summer. Photo by Paris Saint-Germain Football/PSG

Source: Getty Images

Sources claim fans cannot wait to have Ramos and his long-time rival Lionel Messi play together for the first time after over 15 years of battles across competitions.

Meanwhile, SunSport quoting Spanish outlet Marca reports that the centre-back will be ready to play competitive football in just two weeks.

But, other platforms believe the legend's injury is worse than feared and he could miss the first two months of the new season.

The Sun added that Ramos was said to have picked up the injury at the end of July and was missing in action PSG's Ligue 1 opener against Troyes on Saturday with Achraf Hakimi and Mauro Icardi scoring to hand Mauricio Pochettino's men a 2-1 win at the end of the game.

