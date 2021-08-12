Father Mbaka seems to be a fan of Lionel Messi as the famous Nigerian cleric stated that "same goodness will follow" the legend

After 21 years at Spanish club Barcelona, Messi was made to leave the club and he has started a new chapter with PSG

According to Mbaka, where ever Messi goes “we will go”, adding that the 34-year-old is a gift to the football universe

The famous Nigerian cleric and spiritual director of Adoration Ministry Fr Ejike Mbaka has prophesied that Lionel Messi will be favoured at his new club Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi was forced to leave Barcelona after 21 years and now he opens a new chapter at French club PSG where he signed a two-year-deal, with an option of a year extension.

Describing the move, Fr Mbaka stated that goodness will follow the six-time Ballon d’or winner wherever he goes.

Father Mbaka says Messi is a gift to football universe. Photo: The Sun Nigeria

A clip of the cleric via Opera is currently making the rounds on social media as Mbaka also added that Messi is a gift to the football universe.

He said via BestChoiceSports:

“Just like Messi, now that he had suffered for Barcelona, they have said that sustaining his contract is difficult, that they can’t maintain him

“Messi is a gift to the football universe in our generation. Everywhere he goes, the same goodness will follow him. Wherever he goes, we will go.

“We believe in his football talent, we believe in his natural gift, what he does with the ball with his leg.

“Whichever clubs he joins, we will support.”

Messi and Sergio Ramos settle differences

Following his switch from Spanish club Barcelona to French giants Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi will now play alongside Sergio Ramos at the Parc des Princes.

Both players have faced each other in fierce El Clasico encounters where Messi remains the leading goal scorer; Ramos also inspired his side to several wins including when they met last October in La Liga.

Now they put all that behind and play together at PSG as both moved to the French club following the expiration of their respective contracts in Spain.

After joining PSG back in July, Sergio Ramos admitted to TNT Sports via Pundit Arena that he would like to play alongside the Argentine legend.

Messi staying in lavis Paris hotel

Legit.ng earlier reported that following his switch to French club Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi is currently staying at a lavish hotel located around Avenue Hoche district of central Paris which costs £17,000 (N9.7million) per night.

The Argentine may have been disappointed to leave Spanish club Barcelona, but the hotel he is staying along with his family members may be helping them relax.

Upon his arrival in France, Messi was welcomed by thousands of PSG supporters as he is seen as a football god in the French capital.

