Lionel Messi shared 45 intense El Clasico matches with fierce rival Sergio Ramos during their time in Spain

Both players are now teammates at French club Paris Saint-Germain having made a switch following the expiration of their respective contracts in Spain

Reports claim both stars have now contacted each other by phone to calm nerves of fans who are looking forward to their unity

Following his switch from Spanish club Barcelona to French giants Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi will now play alongside Sergio Ramos at the Parc des Princes.

Both players have faced each other in fierce El Clasico encounters where Messi remains the leading goal scorer; Ramos also inspired his side to several wins including when they met last October in La Liga.

Now they put all that behind and play together at PSG as both moved to the French club following the expiration of their respective contracts in Spain.

Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos have reportedly settled their differences. Photo: Quality Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

SPORTbible are reporting that both players have already shared a friendly phone call to assure that all their clashes have been put behind.

After joining PSG back in July, Sergio Ramos admitted to TNT Sports that he would like to play alongside the Argentine legend.

He said via Pundit Arena:

"I like to play with the best players and Messi has been one of the best in the world.

"I have always said that Messi will always have a role in my team."

Both super stars are used being captain at their former clubs but Marquinhos is the man wearing the armband at PSG.

Messi staying in lavish Paris hotel

Following his switch to French club Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi is currently staying at a lavish hotel located around Avenue Hoche district of central Paris which costs £17,000 (N9.7million) per night.

The Argentine may have been disappointed to leave Spanish club Barcelona, but the hotel he is staying along with his family members may be helping them relax.

Upon his arrival in France, Messi was welcomed by thousands of PSG supporters as he is seen as a football god in the French capital.

Okocha meets Messi in Paris

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that former Nigerian international Jay Jay Okocha has welcomed Argentine legend Lionel Messi to Paris as the ousted Barcelona captain will now start a new chapter in France.

Barcelona announced, last week, that Messi will no longer continue with the club and PSG immediately snapped him up on a two-year deal, with an option of a further year.

Messi and family members arrived in Paris on Tuesday, August 10 to a chaotic welcome by thousands of PSG fans who are delighted to have the star in their team.

