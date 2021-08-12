Twitter has confirmed being in talks with the Nigerian government over plans to lift the suspension on the platform's operations

Information and culture minister, Lai Mohammed, had on Wednesday said the suspension would soon be lifted

Reacting, a spokesperson of the microblogging platform said the company looks forward to ongoing discussions with the FG and seeing the suspension lifted soon

Twitter has reacted to the federal government's plan to lift the suspension on the operations of the microblogging platform in Nigeria.

The minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, had declared that the suspension of Twitter's operations would be lifted “in a matter of days.”

Twitter has said that it looks forward to Nigeria lifting the suspension on its services after an advanced negotiation. Photo credit: Kyodo News, MICHELE CATTANI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Mohammed gave this update on Wednesday, August 11, after the week’s virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Nigerian government suspended Twitter on Friday, June 4 after it removed a post from President Muhammadu Buhari that threatened to punish regional secessionists.

Twitter was also accused of allowing its platform to be used for actions threatening Nigeria's corporate existence.

Twitter reacts

Following the minister's statement, Reuters quoted a Twitter spokesperson as saying that the company recently met with the federal government on how to resolve the issues that led to the suspension.

The unnamed spokesperson said:

"Our aim is to chart a path forward to the restoration of Twitter for everyone in Nigeria.

"We look forward to ongoing discussions with the Nigerian government and seeing the service restored very soon."

The Punch also reported the statement of the Twitter spokesperson citing AFP as its source.

