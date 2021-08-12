Lionel Messi was welcomed to Paris by Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha who was a cult-hero at Paris Saint-Germain

Joining PSG on African record transfer in 1998, Okocha went on to feature in 84 Ligue 1 matches for PSG, scoring 12 goals

The former Nigerian international was among the guests who welcomed Messi to his new club after his sudden exit at Barcelona

Former Nigerian international Jay Jay Okocha has welcomed Argentine legend Lionel Messi to Paris as the ousted Barcelona captain will now start a new chapter in France.

Barcelona announced, last week, that Messi will no longer continue with the club and PSG immediately snapped him up on a two-year deal, with an option of a further year.

Messi and family members arrived in Paris on Tuesday, August 10 to a chaotic welcome by thousands of PSG fans who are delighted to have the star in their team.

Lionel Messi officially joins PSG.

Source: Getty Images

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner is currently lodged at the five star Le Royal Monceau hotel in a choice area of the French capital.

Messi has also met with former cult-hero at the club Jay Jay Okocha who spent the best moments of his footballing career at PSG.

Okocha scored 12 Ligue 1 goals for PSG where he was a midfielder between 1998 and 2002 when he was in the peak of his career.

The former Nigerian international took to Instagram to express delight and also welcome Messi to the club, GOAL reports. He wrote:

“Welcome to Paris.”

Okocha reacts to Messi's reported weekly wages

Meanwhile, following reports that Argentine legend Lionel Messi will take home of £1 million (about N571million) every week at Paris St-Germain, Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha has made a brilliant reaction.

Jay Jay stated that his footballing days came too early in his reaction to the ridiculous amount Messi will earn upon joining the French giants.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner played a total of 778 games in 20 years for Barcelona winning 35 trophies, including 10 La Liga titles, four Champions Leagues and numerous personal records, BBC reports.

Skillful player, Okocha, who remains one of Nigeria’s greatest player of all time in a phone chat with Nigerian outlet Guardian claimed that his time as a footballer came too early.

Messi staying in lavish hotel in Paris

Legit.ng earlier reported that following his switch to French club Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi is currently staying at a lavish hotel located around Avenue Hoche district of central Paris which costs £17,000 (N9.7million) per night, Mirror reports.

The Argentine may have been disappointed to leave Spanish club Barcelona, but the hotel he is staying along with his family members may be helping them relax.

Messi and his family members are now lodged in the £17,000 per night hotel room which has also looked after Winston Churchill, Walt Disney and Robert De Niro.

