Tonto Dikeh is still not done letting the world know that she wants to raise her children in an outstanding manner

The actress in a recent post touched on why there are many unhappy women and how she hopes to shield her girl child from the bunch

Tonto Dikeh disclosed that she would make sure her daughter's father treats her like a Queen while teaching her self-worth

Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has taken to social media with a post explaining how she hopes to raise her girl child as an emotionally balanced individual.

The mum of one in a post on her Instagram page listed the ways she would ensure that her daughter gets the best of love.

Tonto Dikeh says her daughter will know self-worth Photo credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

Worshipped by her father

One of the ways the actress listed to make sure that her daughter's father not only teaches her love and self worth, but also worships her.

Tonto who accompanied her write up with a photo continued by saying that her daughter would gow up knowing all the love she needs is inside her.

Citing not learning love the right way as the reason the society has many emotionally broken women, Tonto expressed the eagerness to nurture her daughter into her rightful place in life.

The actress wrote:

"If I ever have a girl child, I will make sure her father worships her, teaches her love, self love, self worth. She would grow up knowing that all the love she needs is inside her. We have so many emotionally broken women today that happy women because we didn't learn love the right way. We are these way cause we don’t know SELF LOVE."

Check out the post below:

Reactions

Read some of the comments sighted online in response to Tonto's post below:

Queenbenorsamuel:

"Its nice to know that the father of your girl child will have access to her, because if you shut him out the way you did with your son, I honestly doubt this dream will come true."

Merry__farm:

"From the mouth of the person acting father figure to her son, abeg shift."

Olives_bedding1:

"All children deserves real love, you actually denied your son that. That isn't right too."

Topman_tech_services:

"No truer words."

Ninaristores:

"Love always wins. All children deserve maximum love so we can have better adults eventually."

Tonto Dikeh returns to school

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, posted some pictures showing her in what appeared to be a school environment.

In the pictures, the mother of one was all smiles, as she hinted that she had made her way back to school.

Dikeh who had earlier disclosed her intention to contest for a public office in 2023, noted that she’s determined to rule Nigeria someday.

