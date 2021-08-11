Jose Fonte has enjoined Cristiano Ronaldo to make a move to French champions Lille and be facing Lionel Messi

After 21 years, Lionel Messi moved to Paris Saint-Germain where he will be playing with ex-teammate Neymar

Fonte who is the captain of Lille said it will be great to have Cristiano Ronaldo even though he knows is is not possible for now

Jose Fonte who is the captain of French champions Lille has jokingly explained that he is trying to convince Cristiano Ronaldo to make a move to France following Messi's arrival at PSG.

The 37-year-old defender and Cristiano Ronaldo have been teammates in the Portuguese national team for years and have been enjoying superb relationship.

Before leaving the Spanish La Liga for Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were rivals and these two players have shared 11 Ballon d'Or awards between them.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in action

According to the report on Marca and talkSPORT, Jose Fonte explained that he would love Cristiano Ronaldo to move and join him at Lille so as to beat Paris Saint-Germain again.

Jose Fonte's reaction

"It's exciting. Obviously, in terms of competitors, it will be even more difficult for us, but we are up for a challenge.

"I'm texting Cristiano to come to Lille every day! He only replied 'hahaha.'"

The Portuguese international embraces the challenge but acknowledges things will be tough this year even as reigning champions.

"Imagine if we keep a clean sheet against them [Messi, Neymar and Mbappe]. Incredible front three. Are they going to defend? I don't know.

"It will be interesting to see the competitiveness of the league this year."

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Cristiano Ronaldo has shut down all speculations linking him with a move to Paris Saint Germain this transfer window after re-joining his Juventus teammates in training on Monday, July 26.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner recently concluded his summer holiday in Spain with his family after winning Euro 2020 highest goalscorer award.

He scored five goals and one assist in four games in the competition despite crashing out at the last-16 stage earlier this month.

The 36-year-old arrived in Turin over the weekend and was seen walking into the training complex in Continassa earlier this morning - with a number of fans waiting to receive him.

Some of the supporters also got autographs while others took selfies with the five-time Champions League winner who covered his face with a mask

