Sergio Ramos is now the 14th player to play with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo after joining PSG

Cristiano Ronaldo has won five Ballon d'Or awards in his career while Lionel Messi has been decorated six times

The Portugal international is currently playing for Italian side Juventus having joined them from Real Madrid

Sergio Ramos has emerged as the 14th player in history who will be playing with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the same team following his move to PSG from Real Madrid.

After spending years at Real Madrid where he won many titles, Sergio Ramos decided to face a new challenge in the French League and he is also a teammate to Brazilian winger Neymar.

Lionel Messi on the other hand joined Paris Saint-Germain on a two-year deal after leaving Spanish side Barcelona where he spent 21 years of his football career.

Sergio Ramos and Messi in action. Photo by Quality Sport

Source: Getty Images

In world's football, Cristiano Ronaldo have been dominating for the past 10 years considering their performances for clubs and nations.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Although these two players have never played together before in the same team, but there are some players who have used the dressing rooms with the duo of Lionel Messi and Ronaldo.

1. Arthur

Arthur played with Lionel Messi at Barcelona before he moved to Juventus where him and Ronaldo are now teammates.

2. Paulo Dybala

Dybala is currently enjoying great moment with Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus the same way with Lionel Messi at the Argentina national team.

3. Deco

Lionel Messi played with Deco at Barcelona during their early part of his career as the Portuguese also played with Cristiano Ronaldo in the national team.

Other players who also played with Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the same team are Angel Di Maria, Gabriel Heinze, Gonzalo Higuain, Fernando Gago, Ezequiel Garay, Andre Gomes, Henrik Larsson, Gerard Pique, Nelson Semedo, Carlos Tevez.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Barcelona legend Xavi decried Lionel Messi’s exit from Spanish club Barcelona as he stated that he feels so sad for the Argentine.

Both stars played together at Camp Nou winning four Champions League titles during their time with the Spanish club.

Xavi stated that he feels so sad that his former teammate was forced to leave the Catalan club despite that he wanted to stay.

Messi even agreed a 50 percent pay cut with the La Liga outfit, but somehow they could they could not complete his contract extension.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner has now joined French club Paris Saint-Germain, but according to Xavi, it was a pity Barcelona could not find a solution.

Source: Legit.ng