Raheem Sterling had an impressive Euro 2020 championship and now City are looking to tie the England ace down

Reports have it that Premier League club Manchester City are prepared to hand the forward an improved contract

Phil Foden and some other stars will have their contract lapse in 2023, and City are already weighing up their options

Premier League club Manchester City are already preparing contract extensions for some players ahead of the start of the new campaign.

The Etihad outfit handed John Stones an improved contract worth £250,000-a-week which will see him remain there until 2026.

Following the exit of Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich, City are now targeting a more proactive approach to their players' futures.

Raheem Sterling to be handed extended contract at Man City. Photo: Marc Atkins

Source: Getty Images

They are already in talks with Raheem Sterling who has just two years left on his contract and SunSport are reporting that the club wants to prevent other teams from poaching the England ace.

Just before Sterling’s impressive performance at the just concluded Euro 2020, Premier League rivals Arsenal were already making a move.

GOAL are now reporting that the pacey forward has told his representatives to negotiate a £300,000-a-week deal for him.

Also having two years left on their respective contracts are Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez and Gabriel Jesus and City are already weighing up who remains.

Pep Guardiola has Phil Foden in his plans for the future, but the star last signed a new contract in 2018 and, despite being three years out from its expiry date, a fresh extension is in order.

27-year-old goalkeeper Ederson is also said to be set for a renewal offer to keep him at Eastlands past his current 2025 terminus.

John Stones' remarkable form last season did not go unrewarded as he extended his contract with Manchester City until 2026.

The former Everton defender helped City reclaim the Premier League title which made it his third since moving to the Etihad from Goodison Park five years ago.

Stones who also has two League Cups and one FA Cup in his trophy cabinet played a key role in the Three Lions' quest at Euro 2020.

Legit.ng earlier Jack Grealish has revealed that he broke down in tears when he left Aston Villa to join Man City the same way Lionel Messi felt when he departed Barcelona.

The England international completed a record-breaking £100million move to the Etihad making him the biggest transfer in English football history.

Days after Grealish left Villa Park, Messi also departed his boyhood club after 21 glorious years with La Blaugrana.

