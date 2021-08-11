Lionel Messi was given a rousing welcome by thousands of Paris Saint-Germain supporters as he arrived in Paris

The Argentine has signed a two-year-deal with the Parisians with an option of a third according to reports

There were incredible scenes in Paris following the arrival of the legend who has left Barcelona after about two decades

Following his arrival at French club Paris Saint-Germain, thousands of the club fans have continued to welcome the six-time Ballon d’Or winner, GiveMeSport reports.

Messi finally joined PSG on Tuesday, August 10, days after he confirmed his departure from Catalan club Barcelona.

He landed at Le Bourget airport in Paris to the rousing welcome of thousands of supporters of PSG, Guardian reports.

Lionel Messi welcomed by PSG fans. Photo: Aurelien Meunier

Source: Getty Images

The Argentine then headed to American Hospital in Neuilly-sur-Seine to complete his medical, and after checks, the 34-year-old proceeded to Parc des Princes Stadium where he was unveiled.

He later moved to Hotel Le Royal Monceau where he stayed the night and he was given an incredible reception when he arrived at the hotel.

Mess looked pleased seeing the fans as he waved to them. The French giants have scheduled a press conference 10am BST.

Messi may be the final piece of the puzzle as PSG look to win their first ever Champions League title.

Messi relished chance to play with Neymar and Mbappe

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has stated that he cannot wait to play alongside his former Barcelona teammate Neymar and France striker Kylian Mbappe in the Paris Saint-Germain attack.

The 34-year-old was officially unveiled in Paris in front of thousands of fans after ending the speculation about his future club.

And the Argentine superstar is eager to get into gear with PSG's attack comprising Neymar and Mbappe.

The father of three was then asked what he felt about playing alongside the attacking duo and he answered:

"It's crazy. I am very happy sharing day to day life with them and all the squad. Really there are some amazing transfers - the team is incredible.”

