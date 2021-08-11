Nasser Al-Khelaifi has explained that Kylian Mbappe will remain at Paris Saint-Germain and fight for his place

This comes after the arrival of Argentina international Lionel Messi who joined the club for free after leaving Barcelona

Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid are believed to be interested in the signing of Kylian Mbappe next summer

Following the arrival of Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain, Nasser Al-Khelaifi who is the president of the club has explained that Frenchman Kylian Mbappe is not expected to be distracted.

Lionel Messi's arrival at PSG is one of the biggest surprise move in the history of football as no soccer fan saw it coming that the Argentine would leave Nou Camp and join another side.

There have been talks over the future of Kylian Mbappe at Paris Saint-Germain even before the arrival of Lionel Messi with Real Madrid said to be interested in his signature.

Kylian Mbappe in action for Paris Saint-Germain. Photo by Aurelien Meunier

Source: Getty Images

According to the report on Mirror, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi explained that Kylian Mbappe has no other choice than for him to remain at the side.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi's reaction

“I think we have the most competitive team. Now there is no choice for Kylian but to stay here in Paris.

"I think everybody knows the future of Kylian, people from Paris and the players. He is a really competitive player. He wants to win, he wants to win trophies, he said it in public.

"He wanted a competitive team and I think we have got the most competitive in the world. So there is no excuse for him now. He can’t do anything else but stay."

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Paris Saint Germain Superstar Neymar was the first person to react to Lionel Messi’s transfer to the French capital after a shock exit from Barcelona.

Since Messi bid an emotional goodbye to his boyhood club on Monday, August 9, he strongly hinted that PSG was a plausible next destination.

Football transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed on Tuesday that a deal was already done and the Argentine forward, 34, had signed a 2-year deal with the French giants, subject to a medical.

Messi’s move to PSG also has an interesting subplot to it - the fact that the Argentine will be reuniting with Neymar for a second stint.

The duo played together in Barcelona for four years between 2013 and 2017, before the Brazilian decided to move to Paris in the most expensive transfer to date.

Source: Legit.ng