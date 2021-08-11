Thomas Tuchel played down reports linking Tammy Abraham with a move away from Chelsea this summer

The England international has been devoid of playing time since the arrival of Timo Werner last season from RB Leipzig

The 23-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Serie A side AS Roma

However, with 2 days to the close of the transfer window in England, Abraham has been included in Chelsea’s squad to face Villareal in the UEFA Super Cup

Striker Tammy Abraham is in Chelsea’s squad for the UEFA Super cup despite numerous rumors linking him with a move away from Stamford Bridge.

Tammy Abraham a surprise inclusion in squad amid links to Arsenal, Roma. Photo by Catherine Ivill.

Chelsea, the Champions League winners last season, face Europa League winners Villareal on Wednesday, August 11 and boss Thomas Tuchel remained coy about Tammy Abraham’s situation amid the impending arrival of Romelu Lukaku.

Lukaku is on the verge of being named a Chelsea player for the second time in his career after the Blues agreed a massive deal with Inter Milan.

If all goes as planned, Lukaku will be eligible to face Crystal Palace in Chelsea’s opener on Saturday, August 16.

Tuchel's defends Tammy inclusion ahead of Villarreal clash

Before that, however, Tuchel will have chance to scoop his side’s first piece of silverware available on Wednesday.

Ahead of the game, the gaffer confirmed Tammy’s inclusion, saying:

"Tammy is in the squad. He did some good preparation matches, clearly not happy with the last half of the year and has reason. Maybe it was also my fault not to push him and trust him on the level as other players - and he wants minutes.”

“Like with players coming in as well, I will not comment on actual situations of players going out," he went on.

Abraham fell down the pecking order at Chelsea last season, despite initially being on the rise under Frank Lampard in 2019.

The arrival of Tuchel did not help matters as the German preferred Timo Werner upfront despite the fact that the former Leipzig man was struggling with his finishing.

In the Premier League last season, Tammy only made 22 appearances, starting on 12 occasions.

"I am happy if we have the same group again and start the new season with the same group, I will be happy," Tuchel added as quoted by BBC.

