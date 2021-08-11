Andres Iniesta has explained that he is not happy about the fact that Lionel Messi has left Barcelona for PSG

The Spanish footballer stated clearly that the Argentine will be missed at the Camp Nou following his departure

Fans of French side Paris Saint-Germain are currently celebrating the arrival of Lionel Messi at the club

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Andres Iniesta has expressed unhappiness over the departure of his former teammate Lionel Messi at Barcelona claiming that it is hurt to see the Argentine football legend living the Camp Nou.

After 21 years, Lionel Messi's career at Barcelona has come to an end and the six-time Ballon d'Or winner has signed a two-year deal with French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Initially, Lionel Messi wanted to stay at Barcelona and even accepted to take low income for the coming season, but the Catalan chiefs were unable to register him due to financial issues.

Iniesta and Lionel Messi while in action for Barcelona. Photo by Marc Atkins

Source: Getty Images

Iniesta and Lionel Messi played together at the Nou Camp for many years before the 37-year-old Spaniard left as he is currently playing for J1 League club Vissel Kobe.

According to the report on GOAL, Iniesta explained that he has never seen a player like Lionel Messi stressing that it will be hard for the Catalans to get a replacement.

Andres Iniesta's comment

“I don’t know what happened internally, nor how things unfolded, but the club will need to recover from this transfer.

“It will hurt to see him in another team’s shirt. Leo personifies Barcelona. He was everything, he’s a player who transcends the team. I’ve never seen a player like him and I don’t think I ever will.

“Barcelona will continue to be one of the best teams, one of those that has to be on the summit.”

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how thousands of Paris Saint Germain fans trooped out to welcome Lionel Messi as the Argentine arrives to complete his two-year move to the French League giants.

The 34-year-old forward arrived in the French capital two days after bidding an emotional farewell to his former teammates at Camp Nou.

He was scheduled to pen a new five-year deal with the Blaugrana a few days back but the financial rules imposed on clubs by La Liga made the deal impossible.

And the six-time Ballon d'Or winner peeped out of the window to wave to his adoring supporters who cannot wait to see him wear the club's jersey in crazy scenes.

The Parisians have now posted a message on their official Instagram page suggesting they are on the verge of landing the enterprising attacker.

Source: Legit