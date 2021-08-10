Samuel Chukwueze will miss the UEFA Super Cup final between Villarreal and Chelsea due to a terrible injury

The Super Eagles star has been out of action since May after suffering a muscular injury against Arsenal

Unai Emery's men will also be missing a number of their key players for the crucial encounter against the Blues

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nigeria's sensational winger Samuel Chukwueze may have been ruled out of Villareal's UEFA Super Cup clash against Chelsea at Windsor Park Stadium on Wednesday, August 11.

The 22-year-old Super Eagles attacker has continued to recuperate after picking up a muscular injury during his side's Europa League second-leg semi-final meeting with Arsenal last season.

And since then, he has been on the sidelines as he also missed out on the final of the competition against Manchester United on May 26 - a game that was decided with penalties.

Sevilla star Chulwueze arriving at the Stadium for the Europa League final against Man United. Photo by Boris Streubel - UEFA

Source: Getty Images

The former youth international will however miss the crunch encounter against the Champions League winner as both clubs battle for the first silverware of the 2021-22 campaign.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Sources reveal that Unai Emery heads into the game with a number of their key players out injured as reported by Complete Sports.

Other Villarreal stars who are injured

Both Dani Parejo and Francis Coquelin are not available for the game - leaving Villarreal's midfield almost empty but the good news is Vicente Iborra and Etienne Capoue are fit and could start the game.

They were part of the team's training earlier this week before they jetted out to Northern Ireland for the encounter.

Juan Foyth and Geronimo Rulli are also doubtful for the game while Sergio Asenjo nailed on to start in goal.

Samuel Chukwueze might leave Villarreal

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian football star Samuel Chukwueze could part ways with Spanish League giants Villarreal this summer despite having a deal with them until 2023.

The 22-year-old Super Eagles winger is reportedly wanted by Ligue 1 champions Lille after helping the Yellow Submarines win Europa League last campaign.

Although he was not dressed for the final against Manchester United due to injury, his contribution all through the competition played a key role in their becoming the champions.

Source: Legit Nigeria