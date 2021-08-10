NIPC management reacted to media reports about the interrogation of Yewande Sadiku, the head of the agency by the EFCC

Sadiku was said to have been accused of being involved in the illegal award of contracts running into millions of naira

The agency in a statement challenged anyone with evidence of any wrongdoing by its boss in her service to NIPC to make it public

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Following the interrogation of Yewande Sadiku, the executive secretary of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Council (NIPC) over corruption allegations, the management of the agency has reacted.

Premium Times reports that NIPC in a statement denied any wrongdoing on the part of its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), saying Sadiku was not found guilty after she had been previously investigated by other anti-corruption agencies.

NIPC has refuted reports that its CEO Yewande Sadiku was arrested by the EFCC. Photo credit: The South Africa-Nigeria Business Chamber

Source: Facebook

The agency in reaction to media reports about the NIPC boss stated that she was not arrested by the anti-graft commission as reported by the media.

While describing Sadiku as a diligent public servant who is proud of her service to Nigeria, NIPC challenged anyone who has evidence of any wrongdoing to make it public.

EFCC grills NIPC boss for 9 hours over corruption Allegations

Recall that Sadiku, the NIPC executive secretary was on Monday, August 9, quizzed by the EFCC for about nine hours over allegations bordering on abuse of office, specifically suspicious award of contracts.

Citing an anonymous source within the anti-graft agency, The Nation stated that the NIPC boss had volunteered a statement to a team of EFCC operatives.

The source, however, said there were still many grounds to be covered. It was unclear if the NIPC boss was detained or allowed to go home.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

EFCC arraigns BESIEC boss, 8 others for alleged N500m fraud

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Benue State Independent Electoral Commission (BESIEC), Dr Loko Tersoo Joseph, has been accused of fraudulent activities.

Joseph alongside eight other people have been arraigned over alleged financial fraud of N500 million, the EFCC posted on Facebook.

They were arraigned by the Makurdi zonal office of the commission before Justice Abdu Dogo of the Federal High Court in Makurdi, Benue state.

Source: Legit