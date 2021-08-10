John Stones has signed a new four-year deal with Man City that will keep him at the club until the summer 2026

The England international posted brilliant performances last season for club and country where he won the Premier League title

The 27-year-old joined th Etihad outfit from Everton five years ago and has won three league trophies wo League Cups and one FA Cup

John Stones' remarkable form last season did not go unrewarded as he extended his contract with Manchester City until 2026, Sky Sports, Man City.

The 27-year-old struggled with injuries and struggled to hit top form in the past few seasons which cost him a place in the England national team.

John Stones has secured his future at Man City until the next 4 years. Photo by Matt McNulty

Stones' achievements and last season's campaign

However, the former Everton defender helped City reclaim the Premier League title which made it his third since moving to the Etihad from Goodison Park five years ago.

Stones who also has two League Cups and one FA Cup in his trophy cabinet played a key role in the Three Lions' quest at Euro 2020.

He played every single minutes for Gareth Southgate's men. up until the loss to eventual winners Italy at the finals.

Stones' appreciation to City

The center-back who played 35 league matches last campaign was happy with the development as he said:

"I couldn't be happier.

"I love being part of this squad. There are so many quality players here and I know we can continue winning trophies, which is my main focus.

"Working with the manager [Pep Guardiola] is a dream - he has taught me so much about the game and I feel like I learn something new every single day.

"The success we've had in the last four years has been incredible. To be a part of it has been a dream come true and I just want to continue winning.

"This is the best place for me to play my football and fulfil my ambitions."

