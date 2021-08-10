Lionel Messi has agreed to join French giants Paris Saint-Germain and will finally leave Barcelona after about two decades

Quite a number of PSG fans have been waiting for the 34-year-old since he confirmed that he was leaving Barcelona

Thousands of PSG fans who thronged the Paris' Le Bourget airport waiting for the legend’s arrival have been left disappointed

Thousands of Paris Saint-Germain fans have been left disappointed over the failure of Lionel Messi to arrive in Paris to complete switch to the Ligue 1 giants, Mirror reports.

Quite a number of PSG supporters thronged the airport waiting for the arrival of Barcelona legend Lionel Messi.

Latest reports have it that Messi has already agreed to join Mauricio Pochettino’s side and the 34-year-old is expected to complete a move this week.

It was gathered that PSG fans were already causing carnage outside Paris' Le Bourget airport, as several videos show a number of fans waiting outside an exit of the airport.

They could be seen screaming Messi’s name while holding flares in scenes which look chaotic.

But new details according to Thisday claim that the waiting supporters have been left disappointed as they keep anticipating the arrival of their new ‘bride’ who is yet to arrive.

As at Tuesday, August 10, Messi was sighted at his mansion in Barcelona relaxing at the back-house, while the father-agent of the legend continues to negotiate with PSG.

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino earlier said:

"Messi is one of the best players in history and every coach dreams of coaching the best.

"Today, with social networks, everyone has access to information and saw that Lionel Messi would not continue at Barcelona.”

Barcelona make one more move to keep Messi

Meanwhile, Spanish club Barcelona are making last gasp efforts to keep their captain Lionel Messi who is closing in on a deal to joining French Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain, Football Espana reports.

ESPN Argentina are reporting via Jerusalem Post that Barcelona president Joan Laporta has offered a last minute contract to the six-time Ballon d’Or winner.

With Barcelona now offering a new deal, Messi is reportedly considering his options, but Spanish media and Argentinian news outlet Olé have questioned the legitimacy of the report.

Messi agree PSG deal

Legit.ng earlier reported that Paris Saint-Germain may have completed the signing of Barcelona legend Lionel Messi on a two-year deal this transfer window.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed the deal adding that the Argentine will earn around €35 million net per season including add ons.

The 28-year-old also added that the French League giants have an option to extend the contract of the six-time Ballon d'Or winner by a year until the summer of 2024.

