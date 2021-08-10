Lionel Messi's eldest son replied a fan who tried to insult him outside of their home a day after announcing his departure

Eight-year-old Thiago was unforgiving with his response to the supporter who stood in front of their home in Catalonia

Messi has been linked with a move to French giants Paris Saint-Germain and the deal is expected to be completed in the coming days

Lionel Messi's first son Thiago stood in strong defence of his father after a Barcelona fan tried to insult him outside their home, Sport Bible, Give Me Sports.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner officially left the club after spending 21 years at the Camp Nou and some fans did not take it lightly.

Supporters stood outside the Camp Nou where Messi was addressing the press and they also gathered outside him home on Monday, August 11, 2020.

Lionel Messi's son Thiago fires back at Barcelona fan who insulted his father outside their home. Photo by Joan Valls and Boris Streubel

Thiago's encounter with Messi's son

One fan was not polite with his approach with Messi as he spoke from outside of the gate saying:

"Where is Messi? We are going to laugh at him.

Eight-year-old Thiago who was inside was not having any of it as he gave a loud response:

"And I am going to laugh at your father."

Messi has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain which would see him reunite with his former Barcelona teammate Neymar.

Reports claim the Brazilian offered to give Messi his No.10 shirt but the Argentine refused and said he wanted the No.19 jersey, a shirt he wore when he started his senior career in 2005.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Lionel Messi spent his last few moments at Camp Nou as he admitted how heartbreaking it was to leave Barcelona, Sport Bible.

The Argentine broke down in tears expressing he never knew things would turn out the way it was after spending 21 years with La Blaugrana.

The 34-year-old said he was convinced he would extend his contract with the club but the financial situation prompted his shock exit.

Messi was given a standing ovation by his family and former teammates and he was also mobbed by fans while leaving the Camp Nou.

