Lionel Messi is still in Spain amid several reports that the Argentine would be heading to France to sign for PSG

The superstar was spotted at his mansion back in Barcelona, while a number of PSG fans are already waiting at the airport

Messi’s future remains unclear as reports say Barcelona are still interested in him, while he is closing in on a PSG switch

Embattled Barcelona legend Lionel Messi has been spotted at his mansion in Spain amid rumours that his father-agent is currently negotiating his contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi’s future remains unclear as the 34-year-old was spotted at his back of his mansion in Barcelona relaxing.

So far, nothing has been agreed with PSG amid reports that Barcelona have now offered him a new contract.

Lionel Messi still in Barcelona amid PSG rumours. Photo: Eric Alonso

Source: Getty Images

Howevwer, French side PSG remain favourites to land the six-time Ballon d’Or winner who remains a free agent.

Over the weekend, a heartbroken Messi said via SunSport:

“I was convinced to stay here at Barcelona. This is my home, our home.

"I wanted to stay at Barca and it was the plan... and today I’ve to say goodbye after my entire life here."

Four-time Champions League winner Messi is understood to have been offered a two-year contract worth £30million at Ligue 1 outfit PSG.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi's departure will further affect Barcelona's financial books as the club are set to lose €137million (N66bn) in brand value.

La Blaugrana were unable to secure Messi's contract extension following strict La Liga rules as the 34-year-old is set to join Paris Saint-Germain.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner accepted a 50 per cent pay cut to enable him get registered but the strict financial rules from La Liga prevented the move.

According Brand Finance, Messi's value to Barcelona is quite higher than the club at moment as the Camp Nou outfit are also set to lose €17m on matchday ticket sales.

In terms of Messi's shirt sales and other merchandize, Barca will suffer a massive €43m loss which would add to their woes in the coming season.

