Prayer time in Sharjah: Fajr, Shuruq, Dhuhr, Asr, Maghrib, Isha

For Muslims, the act of praying is considered a purification of the heart and a form of worship. Prayer, Namaz, or salah, as is commonly known in Islam, is a spiritual opportunity to communicate to Allah. More than a billion Muslims perform the five daily mandatory prayers: Fajr, Zuhr, Asr, Maghrib, and Isha. What is the current prayer time in Sharjah, the third-largest constituent emirate of the UAE?

A photo of a mosque. Photo: pixabay.com, @chiplanay

Source: UGC

Here is a look at the prayer timings in Sharjah over the next few weeks.

Prayer time in Sharjah

Here is a look at the August Namaz timings in Sharjah.

Salah time in Sharjah. Photo: legit.ng

Source: UGC

The importance of salah in Islam

Salah, or Namaz, as known among non-Arab Muslims, is among the five pillars of Islam. The other four are Shahada (profession of faith), Haj (pilgrimage), Sawm (fasting), and Zakat (charity or alms).

In Islam, salah is mandatory for adult Muslims. The time for obligatory and optional prayers is largely dependent on the sun’s movement. The five obligatory salat times are dawn, midday, late afternoon, sunset, and night.

Congregants are called to prayer by a muezzin, a masjid’s designated Namaz caller. During the call to prayer (also known as azan), the muezzin recites a glorification to Allah known as Takbir. The Takbir is typically recited from a masjid’s minaret, with the muezzin facing Makkah.

Rakat in Salah

Rakat is a set of movements and verse recitals conducted during Namaz. A single rakat typically refers to a unit of prayers. A congregant combines the movements and Holy Quran verse recitals while offering salah to Allah.

The five daily prayers have varying rakat requirements, some with two obligatory rakah while others require four or more.

Current salah times in Sharjah

Here is a look at the timing for the five daily obligatory prayers and one optional prayer in the Sharjah emirate.

Fajr

Muslims praying in congregation. Photo: pixabay.com, @HaiDer95

Source: UGC

The Fajr prayer is also known as salat al-fajr and is conducted in the part of the night right before sunrise. This salah consists of two mandatory rakah known as Fard.

In August 2021, the start of Fajr time in Sharjah ranges between 4:26 am, and 4:39 am.

Shuruq

Also known as Ishraq, or salat al-duha, this is a non-obligatory salah conducted a few minutes after sunrise. The Namaz consists of a minimum of two rakah. The current Shuruq azan time in Sharjah ranges between 5:46 am, and 5:55 am.

Zuhr

Zuhr is also known as Dhuhr or salat al-zuhr and is a salah conducted at noon. Dhuhr contains four mandatory rakah. For a conventional day starting at midnight, Zuhr is the second Namaz. However, it is the fourth prayer for Muslims since the Islamic day starts at sunset.

The current Sharjah prayer times for Zuhr range from 12:26 pm to 12:21 pm at the end of August.

Asr

Asr is a four-rakah prayer performed in a congregation. It is also known as salat al-asr and takes place when the sun reaches its zenith. On Fridays, Asr is preceded or replaced by the mandatory Friday salah known as Jumuah.

The beginning of Asr time in Sharjah currently ranges between 3:53 pm to 3:48 pm.

Maghrib

Praying at sunset. Photo: pixabay.com, @mohamed_hassan

Source: UGC

Maghrib is also known as salat al-maghrib and is an obligatory three-rakah salah. The prayer is conducted at sunset. In Islam, it is the first prayer of the day. However, from the perspective of a conventional day starting at midnight, Maghrib is the fourth mandatory prayer of the day.

The August Maghrib time in Sharjah lies between 7:00 pm and 6:41 pm.

Isha

This salah is also known as the night prayer or salat al-isha and is the fifth obligatory prayer for Muslims. Isha comprises four obligatory rakah and is conducted at night.

The start of Isha time in Sharjah ranges between 7:57 pm and 8:20 pm for the month of August.

Other prayers

Here is a look at other prayers beside the five mandatory daily ones.

Eid prayers: Offered on Eid Al Adha and Eid Al Fitr

Jumuah : Offered at noontime on Fridays

: Offered at noontime on Fridays Tahjjud : A non-compulsory salah offered in the early hours of the morning

: A non-compulsory salah offered in the early hours of the morning Tarawih: Offered alongside Isha during the month of Ramadan

Like every other place, the current prayer time in Sharjah is determined by the sun’s movement. Keeping up with the exact time for each of the five obligatory salah can be quite daunting. However, with the above guide, it becomes much easier.

READ ALSO: Ramadan 2021 timetable and Ramadan rules in Nigeria: what and when to do

Legit.ng recently explored the Ramadan rules and timetable in Nigeria. The Holy Month is among the most important times in Islam and is characterized by generosity, love, self-reflection, and seeking atonement.

This ninth month in the Islam calendar is also widely associated with fasting, which is among the five pillars of Islam. The end of Ramadan is marked by the festival of Eid Ul Fitr by Muslims worldwide.

Source: Legit