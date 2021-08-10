Lionel Messi’s situation is becoming more dramatic as reports have it that Barcelona have handed the legend a new contract

Reports have it that president Joan Laporta who is under fire over the situation has now offered to re-sign the Argentine

Spanish and Argentine media are however not convinced of the legitimacy of the report claiming it could be a PR stunt

Spanish club Barcelona are making last gasp efforts to keep their captain Lionel Messi who is closing in on a deal to joining French Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain.

ESPN Argentina are reporting via Jerusalem Post that Barcelona president Joan Laporta has offered a last minute contract to the six-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Several sources are reporting that Messi is already in negotiations with PSG and he is billed to travel to France any moment to complete the deal.

With Barcelona now offering a new deal, Messi is reportedly considering his options, but Spanish media and Argentinian news outlet Olé have questioned the legitimacy of the report.

They are suggesting that it is a publicity stunt by Joan Laporta who is under heavy criticism over the exit of their legend.

PSG and France's professional soccer league LFP did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Earlier reports suggest that lawyers of the Catalan club Barcelona are officially making a blockbuster move to stop Lionel Messi’s move to French club Paris Saint-Germain.

There is fresh drama unfolding over Messi’s possible switch to the Ligue 1 outfit as Barcelona are reportedly making a last gasp attempt to block the Argentine from joining PSG.

Messi expressed emotions during his farewell speech at the Camp Nou on Sunday August 8 and he had been heavily linked with a move to joining the Parisians.

According to Barcelona lawyers, the six-time Ballon d’or winner cannot join PSG based due to their financial data.

