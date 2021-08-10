Romelu Lukaku is set to pen a five-year deal with Premier League club Chelsea worth £195,000-a-week after tax

Lukaku was recently seen holding what appeared like a Chelsea shirt after having his medical

This will be the Belgian's second stint with the Blues having previously spent three years with them

Romelu Lukaku's stunning return to Stamford Bridge appears to be inching closer after he was spotted holding what looked like a Chelsea shirt.

It was gathered that the Inter Milan forward's move back to the Premier League is already imminent having already had his medicals.

According to Metro UK, the Belgian is expected to travel to London on Tuesday, August 10, to complete the transfer.

While the deal has not been confirmed, it appears as though Lukaku cannot wait to don the blue colours once again.

In a video posted on social media by FC Inter News reporter Egle Patane, Lukaku, who was leaving his medical in Milan seemed to hold what appeared like a Chelsea shirt.

Reports indicate Lukaku's move to west London would have been completed days back, but Inter delayed the transfer as they wanted to secure a replacement first before allowing him to depart.

However, having reportedly agreed personal terms with Roma for Edin Dzeko, it is now a matter of time before Lukaku seals a move away.

It is understood Chelsea were hoping to announce Lukaku in time for their Super Cup meeting with Villarreal set for Wednesday, August 11, but will now have to wait a little longer.

This will be Lukaku's second stint at Stamford Bridge, having had a frustrating one between 2011 and 2014.

At the time, he was afforded just 15 appearances before he switched to Everton and later Man United.

The 28-year-old signed for Inter in 2019, helping the Italian club end Juve's dominance as they lifted the Serie A title.

It is understood he will pen a five-year deal with Chelsea which will see him pocket wages in the region of £195,000-a-week after tax.

