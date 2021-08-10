Lionel Messi's departure from Barcelona will hit hard on the club's financial status as they prepare to record huge losses in the coming season

La Blaugrana are set to make massive loss on merchandize, matchday ticket sales and business revenue following the departure of their talisman

However, Messi's potential suitors PSG would take advantage of the situation and make the most of opportunity on Messi in terms of revenue

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Lionel Messi's departure will further affect Barcelona's financial books as the club are set to lose €137million (N66bn) in brand value, Sport Bible, Marca.

La Blaugrana were unable to secure Messi's contract extension following strict La Liga rules as the 34-year-old is set to join Paris Saint-Germain .

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner accepted a 50 per cent pay cut to enable him get registered but the strict financial rules from La Liga prevented the move.

Lionel Messi's departure will cost Barcelona a massive €137 million in terms of revenue. Photo by Pau Barrena

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

A breakdown of the amount Barcelona lose

According Brand Finance, Messi's value to Barcelona is quite higher than the club at moment as the Camp Nou outfit are also set to lose €17m on matchday ticket sales.

In terms of Messi's shirt sales and other merchandize, Barca will suffer a massive €43m loss which would add to their woes in the coming season.

On getting attractive sponsorship from private firms the Catalan giants may nit get an attractive offer since their talisman left and the club could lose €77m in business revenue.

Barca's loss will result into PSG's gain as the French giants will be capitalizing on making the most of Messi if they finally land him at Parc des Princes.

It is understood that the Ligue 1 giants are set to hand the Argentine the No.19 shirt which would boost a record-breaking shirt sales for the club.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Neymar's sister Rafaella Santos gave a massive hint on a social media post that suggested Lionel Messi is close to joining her brother at Paris Saint-Germain, The Sun, Instagram.

Messi's wife Antonella Ruccozzo made a post on Instagram bidding farewell to Barcelona with a photo of her husband and their three children.

Messi and Neymar played together at the Camp Nou between 2013 and 2017 as they won La Liga titles and the Champions League in 2015.

Source: Legit