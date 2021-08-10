Tammy Abraham is being heavily linked with a move away from Premier League club Chelsea during the summer transfer window

Reports have it that Italian giants AS Roma have agreed to a deal for the striker who has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge

Although Premier League club Arsenal are also on the chase, Chelsea want to sell the player abroad as Atalanta are also interested

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Ahead of the forthcoming football season, Italian giants AS Roma have agreed to sign embattled Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham for £34million, Complete Sports reports.

The 23-year-old has fallen out of favour under manager Thomas Tuchel and Sky Sports are reporting that Chelsea prefer to sell him to a foreign club.

English rivals Arsenal are also said to be in the race, but with Roma agreeing to a deal, Abraham will now decide if he wants to move to the Serie A club.

Tammy Abraham could be heading to Italy. Photo: Chloe Knott - Danehouse

Source: Getty Images

It was also gathered that Serie A side Atalanta are also interested in the Chelsea player, making a move to their London rivals less likely.

Since Thomas Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard at Chelsea, Abraham has not been able to cement his place in the Blues’ starting line-up.

With Romelu Lukaku closing in on a deal from Inter Milan, Abraham stands a lesser chance of breaking into the Chelsea starting XI and now he could be on his way out.

Despite his limited game-time during the second half of last season, Abraham ended the campaign as Chelsea's joint-top scorer with 12 goals.

He has featured in each of Chelsea's three pre-season friendlies and could be involved as they take on Villarreal in the Super Cup final on Wednesday.

Timo Werner still in form

Meanwhile, Thomas Tuchel has revealed Timo Werner's scoring form has not changed from last season since he played with the German national side at Euro 2020.

The German striker was not inspiring when the Blues defeated their London counterpart Arsenal by 2-1 at the Emirates.

The 25-year-old missed a couple of opportunities that have come his way since he returned from an international break for the pre-season campaign.

Liveramento leaves Chelsea to join Southampton

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tino Livramento has joined Premier League side Southampton on a five-year deal from Chelsea this summer.

The Blues confirmed the youngster's departure on their official website as they appreciated him for his contributions during his reign at the club.

Livramento chose to part ways with the Stamford Bridge outfit in search of first-team action elsewhere and he will hope to establish himself at Selhurst Park next season.

Source: Legit