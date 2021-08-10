The EFCC has turned its attention to some alleged corrupt practices at the Nigerian Investment Promotion Council

Mrs Yewande Sadiku, the head of the agency, was invited by the commission and grilled for over nine hours

Sadiku was said to have been accused of being involved in the illegal award of contracts running into millions of naira

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

FCT, Abuja - Mrs Yewande Sadiku, the executive secretary of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Council (NIPC) was on Monday, August 9, quizzed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The Nation reported that she was interrogated for about nine hours over allegations bordering on abuse of office, specifically suspicious award of contracts.

The executive secretary of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Yewande Sadiku, appeared for interrogation at the EFCC. Photo credit: The South Africa-Nigeria Business Chamber

Source: Facebook

Citing an anonymous source within the anti-graft agency, the newspaper stated that the NIPC boss had volunteered a statement to a team of EFCC operatives.

The source, however, said there were still many grounds to be covered. It was unclear if the NIPC boss was detained or allowed to go home at the time of filing this report.

The source said:

“The NIPC boss is being questioned for abuse of office, bordering largely on issues over contract running into several millions of naira and a posse of unearned frivolous allowances."

When contacted, EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren confirmed her presence but declined further comment, Premium Times also reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

EFCC declares Nigerian governor's aide wanted

In another report, the EFCC has decided to go after one of Governor Aminu Tambuwal's aides over an alleged N2.2 million fraud.

The anti-graft agency declared wanted Bello Malami Tambuwal, a special adviser, for allegedly duping car dealers.

This was made known by Usman Kaltungo, the EFCC zonal head of the anti-graft agency on Wednesday, July 7. He alleged that the governor’s aide has been using his position to get vehicles under a false pretense.

EFCC arraigns BESIEC boss, 8 others for alleged N500m fraud

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Benue State Independent Electoral Commission (BESIEC), Dr Loko Tersoo Joseph, has been accused of being involved in fraudulent activities.

Joseph alongside eight other people have been arraigned over alleged financial fraud of N500 million, the EFCC posted on Facebook.

They were arraigned by the Makurdi zonal office of the commission before Justice Abdu Dogo of the Federal High Court in Makurdi, Benue state.

Source: Legit.ng