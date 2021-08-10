Looks like the 2021 Big Brother Naija show is starting to gather momentum with the kind of content fans want to see

Two housemates who have been giving fans 'couple goals', Sammie and Angel, recently scattered in the nastiest way possible

Apparently, the fight between them ensued after Angel kissed one of the newly introduced housemates, Kayvee, in a truth or dare game

As the Big Brother Naija show enters the third week, more drama is unfolding and the housemates are starting to look less tolerant of each other's behaviours.

The recent ugly fight that ensued in the house was between Angel and Sammie, interestingly, fans had been 'shipping' them in hopes for something bigger.

Sammy is mad over the fact that Angel kissed Kayvee

The fight apparently ensued after the introduction of new housemates, two guys and two ladies, by Big Brother on Sunday, August 8, and a truth and dare game happened where Angel kissed Kayvee.

In the first clip, Angel was seen dragging Sammie for calling her nasty names and she reiterated that she doesn't want him and advised him to go after his ideal woman.

Angel made sure to note that they were not exclusive and did not put a relationship label over whatever they had going on.

Watch the video below:

Sammie explained to some housemates that he was displeased and jealous over the fact that Angel chose to kiss a new housemate, Kayvee and not one of the guys in the house who he was sure had nothing for her.

According to Sammie, Angel gave Kayvee the impression that she wants him.

Angel also expressed displeasure over the fact that while trying to end the fight, the housemates were laughing and nobody held Sammie for the disrespectful words he said to her.

Reactions

Read some of the comments by Nigerians over the fight below:

Shasha_b_official:

"Finally Sammie will rest and leave My Angel alone."

Mb.annie:

"I have never liked Sammie and I kept wondering what a pretty and sexxy girl like Angel will be doing with Sammie in the first place. He didnt deserve her."

D.eevinee:

"This ship don sink pass titanic."

Patrick.okocha:

"I sort of understand Sammie though."

Sholashid__:

"This is the same “laughing” that Maria was angry at Jackie about. These local girls are just amused when people fight without taking note of the degrading words the men use with intention to shame their fellow woman."

__the.chieff_

"Bro is pained because he knows the new guy is competition. Shebi you’re using her to catch cruise.. let her catch cruise too nah."

Angel sits on Yousef's lap

On Saturday, August 7, Angel and Yousef surprised the audience as they were caught in a position you would expect to see between couples in the house.

If it had been between her and Sammy, it might not have gotten much traction. In the short clip, Angel 'pushed' Yousef on the bed as she straddled him.

With a plate of food in her hand, she spoon-fed Yousef in a lovely manner as if they were lovers on the show.

Source: Legit.ng