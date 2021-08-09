Liverpool concluded their pre-season preparations with a victory over Spanish top club Osasuna at Anfield

The Anfield dwellers defeated their guests 3-1 in their final test game before the 2021-22 season swings into action this weekend

Roberto Firmino was the star man after scoring twice in the encounter to hand the Reds their second win this summer

Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino was on target twice to help Liverpool wrap up their pre-season preparation with a 3-1 win over Spanish outfit Osasuna at Anfield on Monday, August 9.

The Reds now appear ready for their Premier League opener against newly-promoted Norwich City at Carrow Road Stadium this weekend.

Coach Jurgen Klopp's men opened the scoring just after 14 minutes of action through Takumi Minamino’s heavily deflected effort.

Roberto Firmino celebrating one of his goals against Osasuna at Anfield on Monday night. Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC

Source: Getty Images

Firmino doubled his side's lead in the 21st minute from close range to help his side dominate their opponent in the opening half has reported by the Liverpool website.

Four minutes before the halftime whistle was sounded, the Brazilian completed his brace while giving his side a three-goal lead.

Who scored for Osasuna?

But Kike struck in the 70th minute to help Osasuna reduce their deficit while they hoped for more goals before the end of the meeting but none showed up for either side eventually.

Meanwhile, Liverpool won two out of the four preseason games they played in preparations for the coming season which kicks off this weekend. They lost one and drew another.

Alisson Becker commits future to Liverpool

Legit.ng earlier reported that Liverpool can confirm that their goalkeeper Alisson Becker has signed a new six-year deal to remain at the club until 2027.

The Brazilian goalkeeper becomes the third Reds star after Trent Alexander-Arnold and Fabinho to extend their reigns at Anfield.

Alisson joined the Merseyside outfit from Italian club Roma in 2018 in a deal valued at around €62.5 million and he was part of their Champions League and Premier League triumphs in the last few seasons.

