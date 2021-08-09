Bonfrere Jo has attributed Super Eagles' dip performances to the technical know-how of current coach Gernot Rohr

The Dutchman claimed that Nigerian have quality players but they are being used in the wrong positions on the pitch

Bonfrere Jo won the Atlanta 96' gold for Nigeria and was assistant boss when the Super Eagles won AFCON 1994

Bonfrere Jo has blamed Nigeria's inability to perform at the biggest level and win trophies to the wrong usage of players by Gernot Rohr, Own Goal Nigeria, The Cable.

The German technical adviser took over the team since 2016 but came third with the team at the AFCON 2019 tournament.

Rohr also qualified Nigeria to the 2018 World Cup but failed to progress beyond the group stages of the competition.

Bonfrere Jo has blamed poor Super Eagles performances on Gernot Rohr's technical ability. Photo by Tony Marshal and Baptiste Fernandez

Source: Getty Images

And Bonfrere Jo who won gold for Nigeria at the Atlanta 96' Olympics as well as coming second at the AFCON 2000.

The Dutchman man also worked as assistant coach with his compatriot Clemens Westerhof where they won the AFCON 1994 and qualified Nigeria into the round of 16 at the World Cup.

Bonfrere Jo commented on the dwindling performances of the Super Eagles in recent years.

What Bonfrere Jo thinks about Rohr

"Nigerian football is the quality that I think the nation should be in right now. Nigerian football must be respected across the continent.

"We have very good players in the national team but the thing is that they use them wrongly of the field of play. That's the problem."

Source: Legit