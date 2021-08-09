Celebrity blogger, Linda Ikeji, definitely has eyes for good things and she does not hesitate to splurge millions on them

The mum of one in a recent post on Instagram gushed over a luxury car, Rolls Royce and asked fans if she should start saving to buy one

The blogger also proposed selling her Bently to get the expensive Rolls Royce which in her opinion, would send Lagos men away

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Popular celebrity blogger, Linda Ikeji, loves to live life to the fullest and splurge money on luxury items that she sets her heart to.

She recently took to her Instagram page with the photo of a beautiful and expensive car, a Rolls Royce which is presumably one of the latest models.

Linda Ikeji asks if a Rolls Royce would be too much for her Photo credit: @officiallindaikeji

Source: Instagram

Lagos men will japa

The mum of one gushed over how sleek the car looked and expressed desires to own one.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Taking to the caption, the mum of one asked fans if she should start saving to acquire the car or it would be too much for a single woman like her.

On second thought, Ikeji made a hilarious statement about how Lagos men would flee from her finally on seeing her with the car.

Still on finding a means to buy the Rolls Royce, the celebrity blogger asked if she should sell her Bently for the expensive upgrade.

She wrote:

"My goodness! What a beauty! Should I start saving for this or it's just too much for a woman? A single one for that matter. All the men in Lagos will japa finally! You only live once, abi? Sell my Bentley and upgrade to this or nah?"

See the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Reactions

Read some of the numerous comments that flooded Linda's post as sighted by Legit.ng below:

Lauraikeji:

"You know you don’t need to save Linlin. Leave the saving for ppl like us. Go for it. YOLO."

Chimuwanya:

"Buy it and splash water on the haters."

Gozieduke:

"If you can afford it go for it. The man for you will not be intimidated by your success, rather he will support you. Linda go for it if you can afford it."

Realucheebere:

"Get it my darling, someone meant for you will not run no matter what. Love understands."

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Linda Ikeji splashes over N24m on 3 Hermes bags in one month

When it comes to Nigerian celebrities who are very intentional about maintaining their luxury lifestyle, Linda Ikeji sits comfortably at the top of that list.

In one of her Instagram posts, the media girl shared photos of herself posing with three new Hermès bags, in what appears to be her closet.

A brief search on the internet shows that the red pre-owned Hermès bag costs $19,709 which is about N8.1 million. The white costs $15,772 (N6.4 million) and the blue, $21,055 (N8.6 million).

What this means is the blogger likely spent over N24 million on her new handbags if they are pre-owned, and much more if they aren't.

Source: Legit.ng