Neymar's sister is relishing the prospects of Lionel Messi reuniting with her brother at Parc des Princes this summer

Rafaella Santos commented on a post made by Messi's wife Antonella Ruccozzo saying goodbye to Barcelona fans

Messi and Neymar played together at the Camp Nou for four years before the Brazilian joined Paris Saint-Germain

Neymar's sister Rafaella Santos gave a massive hint on a social media post that suggested Lionel Messi is close to joining her brother at Paris Saint-Germain, The Sun, Instagram.

Messi's wife Antonella Ruccozzo made a post on Instagram bidding farewell to Barcelona with a photo of her husband and their three children.

Neymar's Sister Rafaella Santos commented on a post made by Messi's wife, welcoming them to PSG. Photo by @antonelaroccuzzo

"How difficult to summarise in a few lines all these years lived.

"So many emotions that left their mark forever in our lives.

"But as the saying goes, what does not kill us, strengthens us!!

"And with the family as a base we will go out to the field again, stronger than ever … Let's go together wherever, but always forward !!!!!

"I love you my love !!! @leomessi."

And Rafaella went ahead to comment on the post saying:

"Welcome beautiful!!!!"

Messi and Neymar together at Barcelona

Messi and Neymar played together at the Camp Nou between 2013 and 2017 as they won La Liga titles and the Champions League in 2015.

The pair are now set for a reunion at Parc des Princes after Messi's inability to sign a new deal with his boyhood club.

Neymar left Barcelona back in 2017 for a world record fee of £198million and efforts to bring the Brazilian back to the Camp Nou has hit the brick wall.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Lionel Messi will reportedly wear the No.19 jersey after refusing to accept Neymar's No.10 shirt at Paris Saint-Germain, Sport Bible.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner officially said goodbye to Barcelona in a press briefing held at Camp Nou.

The 34-year-old confirmed that he has discussions with PSG after he confirmed he was leaving Barca but nothing has been agreed upon.

"PSG is a possibility. Yes, at the moment nothing is confirmed with anybody, I have received many calls."

