While the 2021 Big Brother Naija show is currently entertaining Nigerians, ex-housemate Gifty Powers has kicked against it

In a post sighted on Instagram, the mum of two disclosed that the show has kept lives in competition

The reality star revealed that she has seen things her mouth cannot say and also hinted that she wished she knew what she knows now back then

The Big Brother Naija show has received accolades as well as criticisms from Nigerians in different measures over the years.

The latest criticism came from Gifty Powers who is a 2017 ex-housemate, she called for a total shut down of the show.

Gifty Powers drops controversial statement on social media Photo credit: @officialgiftypowers

BBNaija is satanic

In Gifty's opinion, the show which put her in the limelight is satanic as it has kept lives in competition.

Expressing regret over not knowing early enough, Powers called for BBNaija to be shut down.

According to the ex-housemate, she has seen things that can not come out of her mouth and she does not care if people believe her or not.

Preparing for the attacks and reactions that will follow her post, Gifty told anyone who wanted to hurl abuses at her to keep in mind that they are insulting their mothers indirectly.

Check out the post below:

Mixed reactions greet post

Read some of the comments sighted below:

Ankarabybanke:

"This one is serious o."

Saintman042:

"We all know that the show is satanic and evil, its limpid for all to see, but people will never listen nor accept the truth. This generation love immorality, and that's the more reason the world will never get better."

Feminine__elegance:

"Eweeee!! and she went to the house and came into limelight. Some people just on data and off sense."

