Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games came to a close on Sunday, August 8 amid mixed results for West African country Nigeria

Quite a number of Team Nigeria athletes were banned from the games, although they returned home with two medals

No fewer than 10 athletes who were eligible to represent Nigeria ignored the country to participate for others

Following the conclusion of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, quite a number of Nigeria-eligible athletes participated for other countries.

Nigeria finished 74th on the overall standings having finished with just two medals; a silver and a bronze.

Blessing Oborodudu and Ese Brume were the only athletes that won medals for Team Nigeria at Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The Games which began on July 23 and ended on August 8 featured 93 of the 206 participating teams making it to the medals table, including 13 of the 54 from Africa.

Nigeria, despite winning bronze in the men's football event five years ago, failed to qualify for both the men's and women's football event at the recently concluded Games in Tokyo.

A number of Nigerian participants were also banned from the games, while Blessing Okagbare was suspended after testing positive for human growth hormone.

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) stated that Okagbare who is both a world and Olympic medalist failed an out-of-competition test taken on July 19.

However, quite a number of Nigerian athletes participated for other countries and some won medals at the games including Chinedu Ujah – a member of Great Britain’s Men’s 4×100 m relay.

Also, 22-year-old Monica Okoye was part of Japan’s Women’s Basketball team at the just concluded summer games.

Bam Adebayo who had also been considering the Nigerian team for the Olympics eventually starred for Team USA in Men’s Basketball and was part of the squad that won gold.

10 athletes who ignored Nigeria at Tokyo 2020

1. Monica Okoye – Japan

2. Bam Adebayo – USA

3. Chiebuka Emmanuel Ihemeje – Italy

4. Lawrence Okoye – Great Britain

5. Chinedu Ujah – Great Britain

6. Ezine Okparaebo – Norway

7. Barthelemy Chinenyeze – France

8. Foluke Akinradewo – USA

9. Tobi Fahwahinmi – USA

10. Nadia Eke – Ghana

Nigerians who won medals for other countries at Tokyo 2020

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Desalu Eseosa was part of the Italian Men’s 4x100m quartet that won gold after a superlative performance in Tokyo via Premium Times.

Chijindu Ujah made his second Olympics appearance for Britain and won a bronze medal in the men's 4x100m event after narrowly missing out on gold.

Ajomale Bolade helped Team Canada clinch a gold medal in the men's 4x100m event at the Summer Games.

Bam Adebayo played a crucial role in the United States basketball team, winning the men's basketball event at the Games this summer after featuring in all six of their fixtures.

