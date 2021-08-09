Lionel Messi said his final goodbyes to Barcelona teammates at Camp Nou on Sunday, August 8

The 34-year-old was left emotional after confirming that he did all he could to remain at the club

Meanwhile, Catalans fans have now made three players scapegoats for the Argentine's exit after 21 years

Samuel Umtiti excluded himself from Barcelona's Joan Gamper trophy celebrations after he was 'attacked' by the fans for Lionel Messi's departure.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner played a part in the club's 3-0 victory over top European giants Juventus at Camp Nou over the weekend.

Memphis Depay, Martin Braithewaite, and Ruiqi Puig all scored a goal each in the club's final pre-season game before their season opener against Real Sociedad.

And after the game, Umtiti excluded himself from the celebration as the supporters singled him and Philippe Coutinho out for blames after Messi's exit.

The Catalans made all efforts to keep the Argentine forward but their financial crisis, plus their inability to offload some players made it impossible.

Umtiti, Coutinho and Miralem Pjanic were said to have refused to leave despite offering them to other clubs according to SunSport quoting Goal.

The Frenchman was linked with a move with Manchester United and when he was making his way into the stadium against Juventus, he was booed by some of his own fans.

Meanwhile, Spanish journalist Josep Soldado Gomez claimed the defender was unhappy at being booed and he 'went to the locker room' as soon as the game finished.

How Barcelona defeated Juventus 3-0

Legit.ng earlier reported that Barcelona may have found a way to assure their fans that they will be fine without Lionel Messi following their 3-0 victory over Juventus to lift the Joan Gamper Trophy at Camp Nou over the weekend.

The day started on a gloomy note as they watched their legend Lionel Messi say his goodbyes after committing 21 years of his career to the club in a highly emotional atmosphere.

Then they proceeded to the pitch later in the day to battle their Serie A counterparts in a match that saw the hosts claim a convincing win in the absence of their inspirational captain.

