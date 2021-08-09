Lionel Messi has emerged as a target for Premier League side Manchester United and could be moving to Old Trafford

Following his departure at Spanish side Barcelona, Lionel Messi has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain

At Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi will have the chance to have a reunion with Brazilian star Neymar and Di Maria

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Lionel Messi could be on his way to join Premier League giants Manchester United this summer as the Old Trafford landlords are reportedly ready to hijack his move to Paris Saint-Germain.

On Sunday, August 8, Lionel Messi confirmed to the world that he has left Barcelona in an emotional speech made in a press conference at the club's office.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner was unable to withstand the claps from his wife, three sons and people on the chairs thereby breaking down into tears.

Lionel Messi while speaking with the press. Photo By Marc Gonzalez Aloma

Source: Getty Images

The Argentina international also confirmed in the press conference that Paris Saint-Germain could be his next destination and there have been talks that they club have made a move.

According to the lates report on UK Sun, Manchester United may put a deal on the table that will convince Lionel Messi to make a move to the Premier League.

It is thought the Red Devils are crunching the numbers to work out if they can afford a deal.

The club have already spent £73million on Jadon Sancho and a further £34.2m on Raphael Varane this summer.

Chelsea, Atletico Madrid and even Manchester City were also reported to be interested in signing Lionel Messi.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Luis Suarez who is currently on the books of Atletico Madrid has traveled to Barcelona to say farewell to his friend and former teammate Lionel Messi who has left Barcelona.

On Sunday, August 8, Lionel Messi broke down into tears while having a press conference where he made it clear to fans and lovers of Barcelona that he never wanted to leave the Catalans.

Lionel Messi's departure at Barcelona brings to an end his glorious football career at rhe Nou Camp where he has won all titles any player can ever dream of winning.

To crown it all, Lionel Messi helped his country to win the 2021 Copa America title beating Brazil in the final thanks to goal from Angel Di Maria.

According to the report, Luis Suarez decided to take his family to Lionel Messi's house where they greeted the Argentine and wished him good-luck.

Source: Legit.ng