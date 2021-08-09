Anthony Martial has dropped down the pecking order at English Premier League club Manchester United

The Frenchman could be on his way out of the club as reports say United are prepared to sell him for £50million

Martial could be heading to Italian side Inter Milan as a potential replacement for Chelsea-bound Romelu Lukaku

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Premier League club Manchester United are reportedly prepared to sell star striker Anthony Martial for around £50million, same amount they used in signing the Frenchman.

Martial has been heavily linked with a move to Italian Serie A side Inter Milan as a possible replacement for striker Romelu Lukaku who is billed to join Chelsea.

Lukaku is on the verge of moving to the Stamford Bridge and once the deal sails through, Inter will activate their bid for Martial immediately.

Anthony Martial could be heading to Inter Milan. Photo: Marc Atkins

Source: Getty Images

The Italian giants had tried to sign the Man Utd forward about two seasons ago and even poached to get him on loan, even though they wanted a permanent deal.

SunSport are reporting that a good relationship exists between Inter and Man Utd; recall that they earlier did business over Ashley Young and Alexis Sanchez.

Martial is currently on a £200,000-a-week deal with United and there are still over three years on his existing contract – plus a 12-month option - and is still only 25.

However, his place in the Red Devils’ starting line-up is far from guaranteed even before the knee ligament injury which ended last season in March.

Edinson Cavani is the undisputed goalscoring top dog, with Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and new buy Jadon Sancho all ahead of him.

Premier League rivals Tottenham and Everton have both sniffed around, without following up initial interest, leaving the way clear for Inter.

Mass exodus looms at Old Trafford

Meanwhile, United will be having a busy summer transfer window as they continue to chase big-name arrivals ahead of the coming football season.

UK outlet Mirror are reporting that no fewer than eight first-team players are already on the club’s chopping board including striker Anthony Martial.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperately in hot chase for more players in his bid to bolstering his squad as they have already signed Jadon Sancho.

Manchester City announce Grealish signing

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester City have announced the signing of England midfielder Jack Grealish on a six-year deal valued at around £100 million from Aston Villa.

The new move made the 25-year-old midfielder ranks top on the list of top 10 most expensive Premier League signings of all time, beating Paul Pogba's £93.25million transfer from Juventus to Manchester United in 2016.

Grealish was one of the outstanding performers at the European Championship this summer but failed to win the coveted prize at the end of the tourney - losing to Italy on penalties.

Source: Legit.ng