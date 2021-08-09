Victor Onwukwe has bagged over 15 scholarships in the United States and celebrated his achievement on social media

He made the disclosure on his LinkedIn page and expressed gratitude to God for crowning his "little efforts"

The young man has been offered a graduate research assistantship position at the University of Arkansas

Pay Attention: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A young Nigerian man identified as Victor Onwukwe has taken to social media to celebrate his win after bagging over 15 scholarships in the United States.

Sharing adorable photos of himself on his LinkedIn page, the young man said it wasn't an easy process, but the Lord crowned his "little effort" with extraordinary success.

Victor Onwukwe has made himself proud by bagging over 15 scholarships in the United States. Photo credit: Victor Onwukwe/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Gratitude to God and man

The young man expressed gratitude to God and everyone that assisted him in his academic journey.

In his words:

"I want to use this opportunity to appreciate my Lord and those who assisted me when I asked for their assistance and when I didn't even ask for it (reviewing of SOP, payment of application fee, GRE and TOEFL, writing of recommendation letters....)"

Victor becomes graduate research assistant

Victor has also expressed gratitude for the graduate research assistantship position at the University of Arkansas.

He said:

"I got admitted into more than 15 different universities in the United States of America with FUNDING. I thank God for the Admission, Funding, and the Graduate Research Assistantship Position at the University of Arkansas . I really appreciate my supervisor."

Many celebrate Victor

Bijean Ford said:

"Proud, proud, proud! I pray the most high God's plan for you is worked out in the most mesmerizing way possible. May the universe conspire in your favor, brother!"

Stephen Nwagwughiagwu commented:

"Congratulations buddy! All the very best as you start the next phase of your career. Super proud of you."

Uche Joseph Ogbede wrote:

"Congratulations, Victor."

Philip Soladoye said:

"Congratulations Victor Onwukwe! Very well deserved. So happy for you! Keep flying higher!"

Young Nigerian man celebrates bagging PhD scholarship in the US

In other news, a young Nigerian man identified as Emmanuel Osuagwu has taken to social media to celebrate his win after bagging a scholarship for his PhD in Materials Science at Montana State University, Bozeman, MT, United States.

Taking to his LinkedIn page, Emmanuel said his success was made possible by God who provided him with mentors, sponsors and advisors at each stage of the process.

In his words:

"Reflecting on where it all started, my first point of reference occurred in 2018 with my Laboratory Manager, Mr. Emmanuel Okuhon at Mobil Oil Apapa."

Source: Legit